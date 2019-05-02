Who Says You Can't Turn Heads With A Humble Outfit! Let Kangana Ranaut Show You How Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut has a voice when it comes to fashion too. Last year at Cannes, she surprised us with a catsuit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu and the black Sabyasachi sari. Both her outfits, represented liberation and a sort of fearlessness. When she comes out of the airport, usually in saris, she looks a class apart. But, the special point about Miss. Ranaut is that she can exude the same level of strength even when she sports something as simple as a tee and pants.

The prolific actress was spotted at the airport and this time, her attire included a humble t-shirt and pants. With her palms in the pockets of her Miu Miu pants, she walked out ever so confidently. The straight-fit pants of hers were maroon-hued and accentuated by white checks and she teamed it with a half-sleeved white carbon tee from the brand, Strateas Carlucci. Kangana paired her ensemble with classy black formal shoes, which also came from Miu Miu.

We thought her look was aspirational for those of us, who want to make a statement with the simplest of clothes. Her attire was definitely fuss-free and comfy. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by muted-toned lip shade. The side-swept curly tresses completed her style and look. Kangana gave us fashion goals. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.