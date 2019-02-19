Kangana Ranaut Convinces Us To Make Sari An Everyday Wear With This Humble Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut absolutely made us nostalgic and exuded laidback vibes with her vintage sari. She played with contrasting colours and gave us a mood-lifting number. Designed by Anavila, her sari was draped comfortably and she looked graceful in it. Her sari was enhanced by a relaxed and comfy touch.

So, Kangana wore an ivory boat-neck blouse with a slit neckline. Her blouse was half-sleeved and she teamed it with a sari that was lightweight and crafted out of organic fabric. Kangana's sari was red and white-hued and was checkered. It seemed very casual and something we could drape in our day-to-day life. The sari was accentuated by purple border and Kangana pulled off her sari with a lot of confidence and aplomb.

She teamed her ensemble with embellished brown and gold Punjabi juttis, which came from the label, Shilpsutra. The actress accessorised her look with delicate earrings and the makeup was light and natural. Her makeup was marked by nude-toned touches and highlighted by a small bindi. The curly ponytail completed her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.