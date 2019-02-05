ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Of Impeccably Pleated Sari And A Pearl Necklace, Kangana's Airport Look Is All Things Vintage

By
Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

Kangana Ranaut nailed the vintage look at the airport and after a brief break, she donned a sari again. The actress looked graceful as ever in her Anavila sari. She flaunted her individualistic style sense and again beckoned us to drape a humble sari. Kangana was a vision to behold.

Kangana Ranaut Sari

So, the 'Manikarnika' star wore a plain purple sari today, which she draped beautifully. The sari was enhanced by metallic accents and had a lustrous touch. It was impeccably pleated and Kangana teamed it with a sleeveless blouse, which went well with her sari. The style diva looked flawless and paired her ensemble with embellished juttis.

Kangana Ranaut Style

She carried a textured multi-hued purse with her, which complemented her sari. Her purse came from Lady Dior and the actress accessorised her look with a statement pearl necklace, which gave her look a 60s touch. The dark frames enhanced her airport avatar and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly bun wrapped up her airport look. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue