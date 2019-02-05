Of Impeccably Pleated Sari And A Pearl Necklace, Kangana's Airport Look Is All Things Vintage

Kangana Ranaut nailed the vintage look at the airport and after a brief break, she donned a sari again. The actress looked graceful as ever in her Anavila sari. She flaunted her individualistic style sense and again beckoned us to drape a humble sari. Kangana was a vision to behold.
So, the 'Manikarnika' star wore a plain purple sari today, which she draped beautifully. The sari was enhanced by metallic accents and had a lustrous touch. It was impeccably pleated and Kangana teamed it with a sleeveless blouse, which went well with her sari. The style diva looked flawless and paired her ensemble with embellished juttis.
She carried a textured multi-hued purse with her, which complemented her sari. Her purse came from Lady Dior and the actress accessorised her look with a statement pearl necklace, which gave her look a 60s touch. The dark frames enhanced her airport avatar and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly bun wrapped up her airport look. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's look? Let us know that in the comment section.
