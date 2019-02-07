Fierce, Fabulous, And Floral, Kangana Ranaut Looks Angelic In This Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last week, Kangana Ranaut walked down the ramp for the designer, Anushree Reddy and this week, she surprised us again in a floral sari by the same designer. She wore it for the 'Manikarnika' screening and looked gorgeous as ever. She totally gave us sari goals again and this latest sari of hers was backed by modern sensibilities.

So, the diva wore a dark blue-hued sari, which consisted of a blouse with ruffled edges and the drape was classical but the pleats took a flared turn. Her sari came alive with pink and green floral accents, which adorned the border of her sari. The sari was also detailed with a wispy layer towards the hemline, which added a contrasting touch.

The diva teamed her sari with ivory-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. Styled by Ami Patel, Kangana accessorised her look with elaborate earrings. The dewy makeup was towards the heavier side and highlighted by a bold red lip shade. But we wished Kangana had opted for a light pink lip shade and lighter makeup. The curly bun wrapped up her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.