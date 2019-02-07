ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Fierce, Fabulous, And Floral, Kangana Ranaut Looks Angelic In This Sari

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    Last week, Kangana Ranaut walked down the ramp for the designer, Anushree Reddy and this week, she surprised us again in a floral sari by the same designer. She wore it for the 'Manikarnika' screening and looked gorgeous as ever. She totally gave us sari goals again and this latest sari of hers was backed by modern sensibilities.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    So, the diva wore a dark blue-hued sari, which consisted of a blouse with ruffled edges and the drape was classical but the pleats took a flared turn. Her sari came alive with pink and green floral accents, which adorned the border of her sari. The sari was also detailed with a wispy layer towards the hemline, which added a contrasting touch.

    Kangana Ranaut Saris

    The diva teamed her sari with ivory-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. Styled by Ami Patel, Kangana accessorised her look with elaborate earrings. The dewy makeup was towards the heavier side and highlighted by a bold red lip shade. But we wished Kangana had opted for a light pink lip shade and lighter makeup. The curly bun wrapped up her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Kangana Ranaut Insta

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue