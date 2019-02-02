Kangana Ranaut Waltz Down The Ramp At LFW SR’19 In This Exquisite Bridal Lehenga

'Manikarnika' star Kangana Ranaut waltzed down the ramp for Anushree Reddy on the day four of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. She wore an ethnic ensemble from the designer's latest collection, 'Atirah', which celebrated the ancient tradition practised in the city of Kannauj. The outfits reflected on the practice of extracting oils from flowers to make heavenly scents-attar.

Kangana's bridal lehenga was an exquisite masterpiece that was detailed with stunning embellishments and floral accents. Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt dipped in earthy hues. This ensemble of hers actually backed maximalist phase in fashion and was a glimpse into the rich traditional craftsmanship of the country. She teamed her ensemble with a lightweight dupatta that was accentuated by sheer fabric and light shimmers.

The seasoned actress enhanced her look with an emerald and diamond statement neckpiece, which enhanced her bridal look. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.