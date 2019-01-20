ENGLISH

Kangana Ranaut Promotes Eco-friendly Fashion With This Green Gown

By
Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut ruled the green carpet as she walked down the ramp for the fashion label, Liva. The 'Manikarnika' actress looked absolutely amazing as she promoted eco-friendly fluid fabric and responsible fashion. Her gown was definitely voluminous and designed by Swapnil Shinde.

The prolific actress wore a sleeveless gown, which featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. It was dipped in the olive green shade and accentuated by nuanced details. This outfit of hers enhanced her slender frame and was notched up by a sharply pleated skirt and a train. It was detailed with a thigh-high front slit. The fabric of Kangana's dress seemed textured and grainy. Well, it exuded laidback and soothing vibes, and the diva carried her gown with a lot of grace and panache.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

Kangana teamed her ensemble with complementing pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. She wore minimal accessories and her makeup was nude-toned with a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The makeup was mostly natural and refreshing. Kangana left her curly tresses loose and accessorised it with a floral tiara, which rounded out her look. We thought Kangana looked gorgeous. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Sunday, January 20, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
     

