Kangana Ranaut Drapes This Exquisite Sari For The Special Screening Of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's latest sari was a celebration of something handwoven and silk. The actress and a sari connoisseur, Kangana draped an exquisite sari for the special screening of her upcoming movie, 'Manikarnika', which will be screened for the President, Ram Nath Kovind. The style diva opted for an ivory number and looked resplendent.

Her gorgeous sari came from the label, Madhurya. With her sari, Kangana celebrated the craftsmanship and textile heritage of the country. The Nivi-drape of her sari was accentuated by rich fabric, which gave a characteristic sheen to her ensemble. The sari was minimally done and enhanced by subtle patterns. It was a deceptively simple number and Kangana was a vision to behold in it. Well, the actress certainly boasts a stunning collection of the saris.

She teamed it with a plain white sleeveless blouse, which complemented her outfit. However, a boat neckline three-quarter-sleeved blouse would have also looked awesome with her sari. But the round-necked blouse allowed her to team her ensemble with an elaborate pearl and uncut diamond choker and statement studs. Her jewellery notched up her traditional fashion game and was designed by Sunita Shekhawat. She paired her ensemble with embellished silver-hued juttis that came from the label, Needledust.

Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by light pink lip shade and smoky eye makeup. The impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic look. Her styling was done by none other than Ami Patel. Kangana looked spectacular. What do you think about her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.