Kangana Ranaut Effortlessly Flaunts Her Casual Ethnic Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut can make casual, the most ordinary of outfits look so good. Perhaps it is her effortless style, which makes her stand apart from the crowd. She is almost always well-dressed and never seems too conscious about her ensembles. The actress is a proud connoisseur of traditional ensembles. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, the actress was recently spotted in the city in a black ethnic suit. She wore a flared black kurta with matching pyjamas. Kangana looked gorgeous and the actress notched up her look by pairing it with a beige dupatta. It was a colour-blocking done well and Kangana was all cheerful as she posed for the shutterbugs.

She paired her ensemble with black and white sandals, which went well with her outfit. Kangana accessorised her look with dainty studs and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar. So, how did you find her casual look and outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.