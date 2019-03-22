ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kangana Ranaut Effortlessly Flaunts Her Casual Ethnic Look

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    Kangana Ranaut can make casual, the most ordinary of outfits look so good. Perhaps it is her effortless style, which makes her stand apart from the crowd. She is almost always well-dressed and never seems too conscious about her ensembles. The actress is a proud connoisseur of traditional ensembles. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    So, the actress was recently spotted in the city in a black ethnic suit. She wore a flared black kurta with matching pyjamas. Kangana looked gorgeous and the actress notched up her look by pairing it with a beige dupatta. It was a colour-blocking done well and Kangana was all cheerful as she posed for the shutterbugs.

    Kangana Ranaut News

    She paired her ensemble with black and white sandals, which went well with her outfit. Kangana accessorised her look with dainty studs and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar. So, how did you find her casual look and outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue