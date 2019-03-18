ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In Her Humble Suit

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

    Kangana Ranaut has an affinity towards traditional outfits, particularly when it comes to airport looks. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in an ethnic suit by Good Earth. The diva returned looking refreshed after meditation break. She gave us ethnic outfit goals and inspired us to go simple and comfy, when it comes to airport outfits.

    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    She wore a simple pristine white suit that was accentuated by sheer accents. It was a half-sleeved suit, which was flared and she teamed it with complementing trousers. However, while her suit was plain-hued, it was her dupatta that notched up her stylish avatar. Kangana teamed her suit with a soft golden silk dupatta, which was enhanced by intricate green and pink floral accents.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    She paired her ensemble with white and maroon pointed pumps, which came from Gucci. The diva also carried a brown Hermès bag with her. She accessorised her look with a round-framed dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
     

