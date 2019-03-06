Not Just Saris, Kangana Ranaut Also Inspires Us To Wear Salwar Suit To The Airport Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut's airport outfits are one of the most talked about in the industry. The actress, recently stepped up her fashion game with a traditional suit, which totally gave us goals. Her ensemble of the day was from Good Earth and Kangana looked beautiful in her outfit. Take a look at her attire.

So, Kangana wore a chanderi silk salwar suit, which was accentuated by icy tone. Her kurta was flared and the salwar complemented her kurta. Kangana's kurta was also detailed with zari border, which enhanced her outfit. She casually draped a dupatta with her suit. Her dupatta was crafted out of a lightweight fabric and featured checkered details.

The 'Manikarnika' star teamed her traditional attire with pointed white and maroon pumps, which came from Gucci. She upped her style quotient with Dior shades and her dewy makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. Kangana completed her look with a curly hairdo. Kangana looked impressive as ever. So, what do you think about her airport attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.