Kangana Ranaut Is A Sight To Behold In Her Turquoise Blue Sari And We So Want This Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is on a slaying spree as she has been promoting her upcoming film Panga. Each day, the actress has been giving us fashion goals and we are absolutely in love with her sartorial choices. For most of the promotional rounds, the diva has made stunning statements with her gorgeous sari looks.

Recently, Kangana impressed us with her latest sari look again. It was a light blue designer sari, which we so wanted to steal from her. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, for the film promotion at The Kapil Sharma show, Kangana Ranaut opted for a turquoise blue sari, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her sari was accentuated by midnight blue silver border and also featured embroidered patterns. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the floor-touching pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline midnight blue blouse. The actress upped her ethnic game with lovely jewellery. She accessorised her look with a pair of floral studs that featured pearl drop detailing and a stone-detailed choker neckpiece from Anmol.

Not just her jewellery game was strong but she also caught our attention with her on-point makeup. Minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, blue kohl, glittering blue eyeliner with a dab of pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kangana pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun.

Kangana Ranaut was a really a sight to behold in her lovely sari. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits Kangana Ranaut