Kangana Ranaut Has All Our Attention With Her Lavender Sari And It’s Definitely Worth Buying
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's saris have always been the talk of the town. Be it for film promotions or events, the diva is mostly seen making stunning statements in gorgeous designer saris.These days Kangana is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Panga and the sari queen has been making heads turn. After impresing us in an embroidered golden sari and vintage rose sari, the actress once again took our breath away with her pretty lavender-hued sari. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.
So, for her film's song launch in Pune, Kangana Ranaut donned a lovely lavender sari, which came from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by silver thread embroidery. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the sheer pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar off-white hued blouse. Her backless blouse was beautifully embroidered and it went well with her sari. The diva completed her look with pointed light-pink hued sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings from Amrapali.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, glittering eye shadow, softly highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kangana pulled back her mid-parted loose tresses into a low looped bun. She also adorned her hairdo with a white-hued hairband, which came from the label Cecile Boccara and it suited her
We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's lavender sari. It was not just her sari that looked beautiful but also her pretty hairdo that enhanced her look. What are your thoughts on her gorgeous sari look? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut