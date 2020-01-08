ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut Has All Our Attention With Her Lavender Sari And It’s Definitely Worth Buying

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's saris have always been the talk of the town. Be it for film promotions or events, the diva is mostly seen making stunning statements in gorgeous designer saris.These days Kangana is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Panga and the sari queen has been making heads turn. After impresing us in an embroidered golden sari and vintage rose sari, the actress once again took our breath away with her pretty lavender-hued sari. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

    So, for her film's song launch in Pune, Kangana Ranaut donned a lovely lavender sari, which came from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by silver thread embroidery. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the sheer pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar off-white hued blouse. Her backless blouse was beautifully embroidered and it went well with her sari. The diva completed her look with pointed light-pink hued sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings from Amrapali.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, glittering eye shadow, softly highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kangana pulled back her mid-parted loose tresses into a low looped bun. She also adorned her hairdo with a white-hued hairband, which came from the label Cecile Boccara and it suited her

    We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's lavender sari. It was not just her sari that looked beautiful but also her pretty hairdo that enhanced her look. What are your thoughts on her gorgeous sari look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue