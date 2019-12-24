Kangana Ranaut Is A Vision In Her Embroidered Golden Sari And Statement Necklace Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kangana Ranaut is the ultimate sari queen of our Bollywood industry. The actress has always impressed us with her sari looks.However, this time, she donned a sari after a long time. Recently, the actress stepped out in an embroidered golden sari for the trailer launch of her upcoming film titled Panga. At the launch event, the actress made heads turn with her stunning sari. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, for the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut donned a golden-hued sari, which came from the label Good Earth. Her sari was accentuated by intricately-done embroidered work and featured patterned border. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline golden blouse that was enhanced by blue striped patterns. The actress accessorised her look with a statement gold-toned necklace and painted her nails maroon.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look while the tiny black bindi upped her ethnic look. Kangana left her mid-parted voluminous wavy tresses loose.

We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's golden sari. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut