Kangana Ranaut Beckons Us To Wear A Traditional Silk Suit To The Airport Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last year, Kangana Ranaut mostly donned saris to the airport and come this year, we have noticed Kangana slaying it in traditional suits. The actress wore a suit that was elegant and understated at the same time. Her styling was impeccably done and Kangana pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Kangana wore a silk suit that consisted of a long kurta and flared pants. It was a monochromatic number and Kangana Ranaut carried it so gracefully. She paired her attire with a complementing silver dupatta that went well with her attire. Kangana looked super stylish and she wore pastel-hued flats, which went well with her ensemble.

The Thalaivi actress carried a black side bag with her. The makeup was marked by pink tones and matte pink lip shade. Her cheekbones were contoured. Kangana Ranaut upped her look with a curly bun. She completed her look with spectacles. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.