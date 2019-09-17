Kangana Ranaut Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Beautiful Glittering Sari At An Award Show Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it casual airport outfits, traditional festive looks, or classy western ensembles, the one actress that can always slay it is none other than the actress, Kangana Ranaut. She has wowed us with not just her acting prowess but also with her inspiring fashion moments. Recently, the Manikarnika actress was the chief guest at the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019 in Thailand. She wore a gorgeous glittering golden sari for the event and looked absolutely glamourous. So, let's take a close look at her stunning sari and decode it.

So, for the event, Kangana Ranaut opted for a shimmering golden sari by Tarun Tahiliani, which was accentuated by mukaish work and also featured intricate embellishments at the border. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, the actress draped the sari in a casual style and teamed it with a black strapless bralette. With this pairing, she gave her traditional sari a modern twist. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress completed her look with golden sandals.

Kangana accessorised her look with silver-toned precious stone-studded pendant necklace by Latique and ditched the earrings. We totally loved her neckpiece and felt that it went well with her attire. She upped her look with thin brows, soft kohled eyes, and bright pink lip shade. Kangana Ranaut gave her contemporary look a vintage touch with side-parted short wavy bob tresses.

Kangana Ranaut looked extremely ravishing in the shimmering golden sari. Like always, she pulled off her sari effortlessly and looked comfy in the attire. If you are looking for a beautiful sari for a cocktail night, this sari of Kangana's is the perfect choice. Although the actress gave a great style inspiration by teaming her sari with a black bralette but you can also opt for a cut-sleeved black blouse or a halter neck golden crop top, if you are not comfortable with the bralette combination.

So, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's stunning sari and look? Share your opinions in the comment section.

All pic credits- Kangana Ranaut