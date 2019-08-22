ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut’s Traditional Airport Look Reminds Us Of Legendary Actress Rekha

    By
    |

    The Judgementall Hai Kya actress, Kangana Ranaut has been always in the limelight. Be it her amazing performance in the films or her unique airport looks, the actress always slays it in style. Speaking about her latest airport look, this one was of particular interest as she reminded us of the veteran actress, Rekha.

    With her black shades by Celine, ox-blood lip shade with dewy tones, and statement chaand baalis, Kangana Ranaut pulled off an elaborate look effortlessly just like Rekha. So, Kangana returned from her Jaipur trip and was seen in a beige coloured iconic gota salwar suit. Her attire was locally sourced from Jaipur and consisted of a sequinned kurta with golden woven ribbons in satin or twill weave and she paired it with matching palazzo pants and net dupatta. With her attire, Kangana Ranaut promoted the handicrafts of Rajasthan. The Manikarnika actress paired her ethnic attire with complementing Needledust juttis and carried a black Prada bag with her.

    Kangana's impeccable retro hairdo completed her look, which again made us think of Rekha. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and now she will next be seen in an upcoming drama-sport film Panga, where she will step into the shoes of a national level Kabaddi player. The film is slated to hit the screens on 24th January, 2020.

    Meanwhile, share your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's traditional airport look. Don't you think she resembles Rekha? Drop your opinions in the comment section.

