Kangana Ranaut Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Pink Floral Dress
Kangana Ranaut attended a salon launch and flaunted a vintage look. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress looked pretty in pink and gave us a dress idea of the day. Her styling was minimal and her makeup game was strong. So, let's decode attire and look of Kangana Ranaut's, which totally stunned us.
So, she wore a pink-hued dress that was designed by Ulyana Sergeenko. Her attire was flowy and splashed in a light pink shade. The belted dress featured billowing sleeves and the skirt was marked by a deep front slit. Kangana Ranaut's dress was enhanced by multiple white floral accents and she teamed her attire with a white sheer scarf. The actress teamed her dress with complementing peep-hole sandals by Kurt Geiger.
She carried a smart purple Coach purse with her and her look seemed jewellery-free. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink tones. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. Well, Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.