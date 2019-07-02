Kangana Ranaut Gives Us One Of The Boldest Fashion Moments At The Trailer Launch Event Of Her Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' (which was previously called, 'Mental Hai Kya') has been launched. Kangana Ranaut graced the trailer launch event and left us speechless with her attire. The actress gave us one of her boldest and most unapologetic fashion moments with this number of hers. It was a jaw-dropping outfit and Kangana quite effortlessly pulled it off with a lot of aplomb.

Kangana's attire was an abandon from all-things conservative. Her ensemble was about emancipation from restraint. Her separates were in tune with the sensibilities of modern independent women of today but you see, there was some level of classicism to her ensemble as well. For instance, the black corset-style bondage bodice gave her attire a very noir fashion touch. The contrasting golden skirt with leather belt-like straps added to the luxe 60s effect. It was absolutely a classic attire but with contemporary edge. This dress of Kangana's was designed by Berlin-based designer, Marina Hoermanseder.

The 'Manikarnika' actress paired her ensemble with ankle-length boots, which made her look edgier. Surprisingly, Kangana's look was jewellery-free and minimal. But the make-up was dramatic with a winged eye liner, which was balanced by a soft pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The partly-tied puffed hairdo notched up the whole effect. Kangana was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.