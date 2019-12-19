ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Lights Up The Cover Of Cosmopolitan With Her Sizzling Party Look

    Kangana Ranaut lights up the cover of this month's Cosmopolitan with her attire and look. She looked awesome in her party avatar and her styling was done to perfection by Zunaili Malik. The actress played with colour blocks. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Kangana wore a metallic blue dress and pink stockings by Gucci. Her dress was a cross between matte and shimmer. She wore a round-necked dress that was accentuated by puffed sleeves and asymmetrical hem. It was a pleated number with sharp edges, seemed ideal for parties. Kangana Ranaut, who also took to her social media to announce her new movie Panga, paired her blue dress with pink stockings. Her stockings were enhanced by intricate red floral accents.

    The actress kept her jewellery game minimal and her makeup was fresh. She upped her look with a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The voluminous curly tresses completed her stylish look. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
