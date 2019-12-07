Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Divas Have Wedding-Perfect Neckpieces For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is here and being prepared for wedding doesn't mean just buying designer ethnic outfits but also investing in a complete collection of jewellery, from necklaces to rings, and that too for each function. So, if you are looking for some stunningneckpieces to upgrade your jewellery game, don't worry, we have come to your rescue.

We have curated some extremely beautiful neckpieces, which were sported by Bollywood divas. So, we have Bollywood-inspired jewellery for each of your wedding function such as sangeet, engagement, cocktail, reception, or even the main wedding. So, let us take a close look at their jewellery game.

Deepika Padukone’s Emerald Choker Deepika Padukone attended a book launch event and donned a stunning ivory sari for the occasion. The actress accessorised her look with a beautiful emerald choker neckpiece. Her choker was accentuated by green stones, which featured gold-toned crystal outer layering. Her choker was also enhanced by white pearl drop detailing and it came from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal. She teamed it with floral studs. Deepika Padujone's choker neckpiece looked a class apart and seemed perfect for wedding reception. Nushrat Bharucha’s Bead Necklace Recently, for her friend's wedding, Nushrat Bharucha donned a beautiful cream-maroon lehenga and her jewellery game was on-point. She opted for a bead necklace. It was a traditional gold-plated neckpiece, which featured five layers of round beads. The actress further spruced up her look with matching kadas and bangles. Nushrat's necklace came from Amrapali and looked perfect for the main wedding function. Kangana Ranaut’s Vintage Choker For the Republic Summit in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut donned a beautiful black sari. What caught allour attention was her elegant vintage choker neckpiece. Her multi-layered choker was crafted in tiny white pearls and also featured a golden brooch. Kangana's choker came from Manoj and Dev and it was something which you can opt for sangeet function. Malaika Arora’s Green-Stoned Diamond Necklace Malaika Arora wore a cocktail-perfect silver sequinned gown. Not only her gown seemed perfect but her stunning diamond necklace also gave cocktail party vibes. Basically, her necklace featured square-shaped green stones, which was set in sterling silver. Her neckpiece also featured green-stone drop detailing that seemed like a pendant. Malaika's necklace came from Diosa by Darshan Dave. Malaika's neckpiece can also be donned for engagement ceremony or paired with any western gown on cocktail parties. Rakul Preet Singh’s Divine Necklace Rakul Preet Singh just picked the right necklace to pair with her ivory anarkali. She opted for an antique gold-plated divine necklace, which featured mesh work peacocks and small gold beads chain. Her necklace was also adorned with tourmaline stones and red-stoned detailing on the locket. The actress further upped her look with matching earrings and ring. Rakul Preet's divine necklace will suit perfectly well with ethnics for wedding function.

So, what do you think about these necklaces? Whose neckpiece did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh