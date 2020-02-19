Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Dramatic Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Them Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are the two popular actresses in Bollywood who have never disappointed us with their sartorial choices. Be it at airport or grand events, the divas have always made heads turn everytime they step out. Recently, the two pretty ladies attended Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 where they graced the red carpet in dramatic outfits. While Deepika dazzled in a black number, Anushka on the other hand, sparkled in a golden dress. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

Deepika Padukone In A Black Mermaid Dress

Deepika Padukone donned a strapless black mermaid gown from Yanina Couture that featured plunging neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her body-hugging dress was accentuated by heavy feather-detailed puffed sleeves, which added dramatic quotient. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and pretty necklace from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The actress painted her nails white and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Deepika tied her side-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and looked beautiful.

Anushka Sharma In A Sparkling Golden Dress

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a V-shaped plunging neckline golden dress by Swapnil Shinde. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, her sparkling dress was accentuated by structured sleeves that looked like butterfly's wings. Her bodycon dress featured high-low hemline, which covered her either leg. The diva completed her look with a pair of pointed heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Anushka pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Highlighted T-zone, cheekbones and jawline marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

We really liked Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's dramatic dress. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.