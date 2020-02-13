Valentine’s Day 2020: Famous Bollywood Couples Who Give Major Fashion Goals In Coordinated Outfits!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol In one of their couple photoshoots, Kajol was seen sporting black separates. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline crop top, which was accentuated by ruffles. The actress paired it with mid-length skirt that featured side slit. She completed her look with a pair of printed pink pumps. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn complemented his wife in a blue tuxedo. His attire consisted of a light-blue plain shirt, which he teamed with dark-blue pants. The actor topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved two-buttoned blazer.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma On the occasion of Diwali, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a lovely photoshoot in ethnics. Anushka donned a beautiful colour-blocked lehenga and paired it with plunging neckline choli. The equally beautiful black-hued printed dupatta upped her look. The actress accessorised her look with heavy neckpiece and a pair of earrings. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, complemented his wife in an all white ethnic attire. He sported a half-sleeved white kurta and paired it with matching pants.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone In December 2019, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first anniversary at the Golden Temple In Amritsar. Deepika looked like a bride in a red sari, which was heavily accentuated by golden embroidery work. Her jewellery game was also strong. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, a heavy choker neckpiece, a necklace, and bangles. She pulled back her tresses into a low bun. Ranveer Singh opted for a mandarin-collar silver-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns. He complemented his star wife with a pink-hued dupatta that featured golden border.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan On the occasion of Diwali, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had an amazing couple photoshoot sporting blue ethnic outfits, which gave us major couple fashion goals. Kareena Kapoor donned a midnight-blue lehenga that was accentuated by tiny white dotted patterns. She paired it with matching plunging neckline choli and draped a blue-hued dupatta, which featured silver border and striped patterns. The metallic jhumkis, choker neckpiece, and a tiny black bindi upped her ethnic look. Saif ali Khan opted for a half-sleeved blue long kurta and topped it off with dark-blue hued sleeveless jacket. His jacket and kurta was accentuated by subtle prints and he teamed it up with white bottoms and black shoes.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu The Alone film actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been posting a lot of adorable pictures on their Instagram handle. On the occasion of Diwali, the duo was decked up in beautiful ethnic outfits. Bipasha Basu opted for a pretty pink silk sari, which was accentuated by golden dotted patterns and broad border. She upped her elegant look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis, necklace, and pink bindi. The diva tied her sleek tresses into a bun and adorned it with mogra. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover looked handsome in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar chocolate-brown kurta. He teamed it up with white bottoms.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dehmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh gave us major couple goals in their pantsuits. Genelia sported a plunging neckline white top and layered it with a full-sleeved open-front red blazer. She teamed it up with red pants and completed her look with pointed white heels. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, sported a pink suit. Like his wife, he also opted for a classic-collar white printed shirt and paired it with pink pants. He topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front pink blazer. The actor completed his look with white sport shoes.