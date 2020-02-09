Teddy Day 2020: Dress As Cute As Teddies In These Bollywood Divas Inspired Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Celebrated on 10th February every year, Teddy Day is one of our favourite days from Valentine Week. Of course, we women love teddy bears and are ready to accept teddy bears as a gift any day. But this teddy day, let's not just give and accept the cute teddies but also be one. So, to make your Teddy Day 2020 special, we have come up with five gorgeous outfits straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe, which are as cute as teddies. Let's take a close look at them and decode it.

Hina Khan’s Printed Shirt And Fluffy Tulle Skirt For one of the promotional round of Hacked, Hina Khan donned a half-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by black prints. She tucked it into a high-waist fluffy tulle black skirt. Hina's outfit came from the label QUOD and Wanderlust by Sahiba. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she completed her look with pointed black pumps from Stella. The actress accessorised her look with funky silver-toned earrings from Arvino and a cocktail ring from Suhani Pittie. Hina Khan tied her side-parted tresses into a high ponytail and wrapped her look with minimal make-up marked by light purple-hued lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor’s White Shirt And Ruffle Skirt For one of the promotional rounds of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor wore a puff-sleeved high-neck collar white shirt. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired it with a matching-hued high-waist skirt, that featured ruffled hemline. The diva completed her look with a pair of black heels from Gucci . She accessorised her look with gold-toned studs from Valliyan Jewellery. Shraddha tied her highlighted tresses into a side braided tail. Filled brows, winged eyeliner, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday’s Martini Dress Ananya Panday sported a cut-sleeved plunging neckline martini dress from the label Clio Peppiatt. It was a complete hand-beaded mini dress on a glittering golden base, featuring multi-hued graphic designs. The dress was also trimmed with a flamboyant lilac feather at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with peach-hued sandals from Jimmy Choo. Ananya also carried a heart-shaped pink clutch, which looked super cute. Even her earrings were heart-shaped and she rounded out her look with soft blush and glossy pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone’s Polka Dot Outfit Deepika Padukone donned an adorable off-shoulder white dress from Paul & Joe, which featured black polka dot prints and ruffles on the shoulder. She completed her look with a pair of black stilettos and upped her look with gold-toned earrings from Shoplune. The actress pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and adorned a black headband, that looked cute. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Janhvi Kapoor’s White Feather Dress Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a strapless feather dress from the label House Of ExC. A beautiful thin belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Mohit Rai, she completed her look with silver heels and accessorised her look with silver ear cuffs. Janhvi tied her tresses into a beautiful bun while the side strands framed her face. Kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Well, these cute outfits of our Bollywood divas are perfect for this Teddy Day. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone