Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Neha Dhupia Looks So Rock Chic As She Walks The Ramp
The day one of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 had Neha Dhupia as the showstopper. The diva walked the ramp for INIFD Launchpad and absolutely slayed it in style. Their collection was absolutely edgy and asymmetrical and Neha Dhupia's ensemble was so rock chic and a departure from all things conventions. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Neha Dhupia donned a jacket-style top and paired it with flared bottoms. Her top was crisp and featured exaggerated sleeves. The top of her attire also featured overlapping details and she teamed it with a blue and red striped ribbon belt, which added structure to her attire. The collar was patterned with golden-toned circular designs. The matching skirt was colour-blocked by white-hued layer and also had orange and printed knotted layers.
Neha's look was accessory-free but her sturdy black boots totally went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by muted red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Neha Dhupia looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.