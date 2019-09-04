ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Neha Dhupia Gives Modern And Elegant Drape And Jewellery Goals

    By
    |

    Neha Dhupia's fashion sense is pretty distinctive and her latest Instagram post is a proof of that. With her latest traditional avatar, she not only gave us a fashion goal but also a jewellery idea. It was a gorgeous look and so, we are decoding it for you.

    So, Neha looked a class apart in her Raw Mango attire. It was hard to decipher whether it was a sari or a dupatta, so let's call it a drape. So, crafted out of silk fabric, Neha Dhupia's drape was dipped in a silver hue and notched up by metallic accents. It was accentuated by intricate golden-toned motifs and meticulously-detailed border. We absolutely loved her drape and thought Neha looked amazing.

    View this post on Instagram

    Keeping it festive in @raw_mango and @anmoljewellers ... thank you @alisha_mua for the make up ❤️ and thank you @nitisharoraofficial for the 📸

    A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

    As for the accessories, she mirrored the spirit of a modern woman by donning a smart watch, which we thought was a fabulous accessory. Neha kept her look minimal and wore light jewellery, which came from Anmol. Her jewellery included dainty drop earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was lit up by bronzer effect and had nude tones. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and impeccable bun. Neha Dhupia looked elegant. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More NEHA DHUPIA News

    Read more about: neha dhupia raw mango
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue