Neha Dhupia Gives Modern And Elegant Drape And Jewellery Goals
Neha Dhupia's fashion sense is pretty distinctive and her latest Instagram post is a proof of that. With her latest traditional avatar, she not only gave us a fashion goal but also a jewellery idea. It was a gorgeous look and so, we are decoding it for you.
So, Neha looked a class apart in her Raw Mango attire. It was hard to decipher whether it was a sari or a dupatta, so let's call it a drape. So, crafted out of silk fabric, Neha Dhupia's drape was dipped in a silver hue and notched up by metallic accents. It was accentuated by intricate golden-toned motifs and meticulously-detailed border. We absolutely loved her drape and thought Neha looked amazing.
As for the accessories, she mirrored the spirit of a modern woman by donning a smart watch, which we thought was a fabulous accessory. Neha kept her look minimal and wore light jewellery, which came from Anmol. Her jewellery included dainty drop earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was lit up by bronzer effect and had nude tones. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and impeccable bun. Neha Dhupia looked elegant. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.