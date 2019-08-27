Just In
Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Five Times Neha Dhupia Made Us Want To Step Up Our Fashion Game
Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia's fashion is always on point and has evolved over a period of time. Born on 27th August, 1980 the Lust Stories actress has consistently inspired us with her fashion choices. On her birthday, let's celebrate her by looking back at some of her most amazing and recent fashion outfits. Here are her top 5 fashion moments.
Neon Yellow Three Piece Co-ord Set
So, Neha Dhupia is in Maldives these days, with her husband Angad Bedi, and recently, she shared a couple of pictures from the Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa. In one of her Instagram pictures, she is seen flaunting a neon yellow co-ord set by Since 1988. The actress looked extremely gorgeous in her attire, which consisted of a neon yellow bralette and flared bottoms. The matching cape spruced up her look. Neha rounded out her look with sunglasses and a watch. Her wind-swept tresses made it a picture-perfect moment.
Bright Pink Pleated Spaghetti Gown
Neha Dhupia opted forthis gorgeous gown at the Times Power Women And Men Awards. The beautiful floor-length cut-sleeved bright pink spaghetti gown by Zwaan was neatly pleated from the top to bottom, which enhanced the attire. The actress also teamed the gown with a black-hued sleeveless shrug. The actress went for pointed silver stilettos pumps and carried a black clutch with her. Her makeup was nude-toned and she completed her look with middle-parted wavy tresses.
Pink Shirt Dress With Blazer
Neha Dhupia donned a laidback baby pink-coloured long shirt dress for one of the episodes of MTV Roadies Real Heroes and gave us a major fashion goal. She paired her shirt dress with a pink and white striped blazer, which complemented her dress. She completed her look with matching sports shoes and black sunglasses while the silver hoops elevated her look. Neha spruced up her look with a neat bun hairdo.
Dual tone Trapeze Gown
Neha Dhupia opted for a dual-toned trapeze gown by Nikhil Thampi for a red carpet event. The elegant sweeping gown made a strong case for colour-block trends with navy blue and black hue. Neha added an ethnic touch to her classy attire by teaming her attire with stunning golden kadas . She completed her royal look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement ring. The actress pulled her centre-parted hair back into a tight low bun.
Triple Sword Pattern Kaftan
Neha Dhupia gave the warrior vibes with her bold kaftan outfit by Masaba Gupta. The dramatic kaftan was highlighted by red, black and white sword patterns, and was accentuated by a flowy silhouette. Her tribal jewellery from Amrapali added a theatrical touch. She accessorised her look with bangles, rings, and a choker, which added a style statement to her bold look. Neha opted for a heavy kohled eyes and a pink lip shade. She completed her fashionable avatar with a low ponytail.
What do you have to say about her looks? Which one did you like the best? Share your opinions in the comment section.
We wish you a very happy birthday, Neha Dhupia!