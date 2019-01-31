ENGLISH

Neha Dhupia Surprises In This Ivory Outfit At Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019

By
Neha Dhupia Lakme Fashion Week

The day 2 of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort' 19 is about promoting sustainability in fashion. The second day started with a Circular Design Challenge, which was in collaboration with UN Environment and Fashion For Earth by R | Elan. This particular challenge was an opportunity for budding conscious designers to showcase their collection and sensibilities to the esteemed panel of judges. One of the judges was Neha Dhupia, who looked absolutely stylish in her eco-friendly outfit.

Neha Dhupia Fashion

Neha was smartly dressed up in a fusion attire for the event. She wore an ivory-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by flared silhouette and ruffled accents. It was a dramatic ensemble, which was enhanced by asymmetrical details. She wore a crisp and collared white shirt and paired it with matching flared pants. Now that was a humble pairing but it was her jacket, which made all the difference. Neha's bishop-sleeved jacket featured pleated folds on the shoulder area and was adorned with metallic studs.

Neha Dhupia Style

The actress and a famous talk show host, Neha paired her ensemble with ankle-length beige-hued boots, which went well with her outfit. She flaunted a chic Jean Paul Gaultier clutch and also accessorised her look with dark shades. Her makeup was natural and refreshing and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia News
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
    
     

    

