Neha Dhupia Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Graces The Ramp With Angad Bedi In Floral Outfits At LFW

By
Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi LFW 2018

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Carol Gracias, Neha Dhupia too flaunted her baby bump at a ramp show. She was the showstopper with her husband Angad Bedi on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. She and Angad walked down the ramp for the designer Payal Singhal, who presented her collection, 'The Show Stopping Bride'.

Well, Neha was clearly the show-stopping bride and kudos to her for sashaying the ramp with the baby bump. Payal's collection was definitely contemporary and highlighted by lightweight outfits. Payal's attires were a combination of light and dark tones, and we saw a lot of her attires dipped in shades of golden, yellow, and orange. Her ensembles were mostly highlighted by minimally done floral embroidery.

Neha Dhupia Baby Bump LFW 2018

Neha's outfit too was accentuated by floral patterns and Angad's ensemble perfectly complemented his wife's kurta and skirt. So, Neha wore a quarter-sleeved asymmetrical kurta and she teamed it with a flared skirt. Her ensemble was splashed in pastel hues and adorned with very sophisticated and intricate floral prints. The prints were multi-coloured and enhanced her attire.

Neha teamed her attire with a statement oxidized ring and matching bangles. She kept her wavy tresses middle-parted and loose.

Neha Dhupia Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Angad wore a traditional wedding outfit and beckoned modern discerning men to play with florals. He wore a minty blue kurta, which was plain-hued and paired it with churidaar pyjama and half-sleeved floral jacket, which matched with Neha's kurta. He wore formal blue-hued loafers that went well with his attire.

So, we are completely stunned by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.

Angad Bedi Lakme Fashion Week 2018
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2018
     

