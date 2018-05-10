Neha Dhupia Looks Like A Dream in Her Pink Wedding Lehenga

While Sonam Kapoor had a big fat wedding, actress Neha Dhupia kept her wedding festivity under wraps until Karan Johar took to Instagram to congratulate the newly-married couple.
Yes, the 'Chup Chup Ke' actress got hitched to her beau Angad Bedi in an intimate affair at a gurudwara in New Delhi. And we thought that Neha is chilling and de-stressing in the capital. Well, we are as surprised as you are right now.
She looked like a dream on her wedding and unlike Sonam's red attire; she opted for a soft pastel shade ensemble. She was radiant and beaming in her blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga that was adorned with subtle floral motifs. Neha covered her head with a sheer dupatta, which had intricate embroidery on the border.
She accentuated her look with gold kaleeras, statement choker, earrings, a delicate maang tikka, and a vibrant bindi.
Neha was the most gorgeous bride ever!
Her husband and the 'Pink' actor, colour-coordinated his attire with hers as he donned a pristine white sherwani and enhanced it with a pink pocket square, shawl, and traditional pagdi. According to the customs, he also carried a ceremonial sword like a true warrior, which enhanced his look.
We wish the beautiful couple, Neha and Angad a bright future ahead!
