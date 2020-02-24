On 72nd Birth Anniversary Of Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut's Latest Thalaivi Sari Look Goes Viral

ENGLISH

    On the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, who was born on 24 February, 1948, Kangana Ranaut revealed a look from the film and has won the internet. The reason being that she bears a striking resemblance to J. Jayalalitha. Her unofficial Instagram handle shared her picture along with Jayalalitha's picture, which showed Kangana wearing the same sari as that of the late politician.

    The image showed Kangana Ranaut in a white sari with crisp black, red, and white-hued pallu paired with a white blouse. Even the minute detail like the diamond stud is kept similar. Her makeup with a traditional red bindi matches with that of Jayalalitha's too. Kangana Ranaut's glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones rounded out her avatar.

    Apart from Thalaivi look, as far as saris are concerned, Kangana has been keeping her sari game strong. Her rich silk sari, which she wore for former President, APJ Abdul Kalam also caught our attention. Kangana Ranaut's movie, Thalaivi would be releasing on June 26.

