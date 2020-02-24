Just In
- 16 min ago Malaika Arora Owns The Red Carpet With Her Dual-Toned Gown And You Can’t Miss It!
-
- 1 hr ago Legendary Actress Sridevi's Traditional Fashion Moments On Her 2nd Death Anniversary
- 1 hr ago 7 Signs You Are Being Clingy In Your Relationship And How To Avoid
- 2 hrs ago 40 Most Flattering Hairstyles For Triangle Shape Face
Don't Miss
- Finance Sensex Ends 800 Pts Lower, Nifty Down 2% As Global Equities Bleed On Coronavirus Scare
- Movies World Famous Lover: Producer Demands Refund From Vijay Deverakonda After The Film's Box Office Failu
- Technology Buying An Oppo Smartphone? Check Out Oppo Fantastic Days Sale Offers
- News Centre appeals Mamata-led-TMC govt to join PM-Kisan scheme
- Automobiles NHAI Collects Rs 20 Crore In Fines From Vehicles Without FASTags
- Sports Matuidi set for another season at Juve after revealing contract option
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
On 72nd Birth Anniversary Of Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut's Latest Thalaivi Sari Look Goes Viral
On the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, who was born on 24 February, 1948, Kangana Ranaut revealed a look from the film and has won the internet. The reason being that she bears a striking resemblance to J. Jayalalitha. Her unofficial Instagram handle shared her picture along with Jayalalitha's picture, which showed Kangana wearing the same sari as that of the late politician.
The image showed Kangana Ranaut in a white sari with crisp black, red, and white-hued pallu paired with a white blouse. Even the minute detail like the diamond stud is kept similar. Her makeup with a traditional red bindi matches with that of Jayalalitha's too. Kangana Ranaut's glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones rounded out her avatar.
Apart from Thalaivi look, as far as saris are concerned, Kangana has been keeping her sari game strong. Her rich silk sari, which she wore for former President, APJ Abdul Kalam also caught our attention. Kangana Ranaut's movie, Thalaivi would be releasing on June 26.