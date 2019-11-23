Just In
- 54 min ago Kriti Sanon's Latest Traditional Outfit Will Give You The Vintage Glam Vibes
-
- 1 hr ago Samantha Akkineni And Genelia Deshmukh Gives Us Cues On What To Wear For The Events
- 2 hrs ago Simple Acts Of Kindness That Can Have A Big Impact In Your Life
- 3 hrs ago 6 Reasons Why Some Parents May Fail To Understand Emotional Needs Of Their Kids
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi says, Governors, lieutenant Governors to work towards uplift of SCs, minorities
- Sports Ashwini focussing on being fit and ready for Olympic qualification
- Movies Rakul Preet Claims A Star Hero Once Asked Her For Favours
- Finance Unemployment In Urban India Grew At A Slower Rate In Jan-March: Report
- Automobiles Spy Pics: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga BS-VI Spotted Sans Camouflage
- Travel Balasinor – India's Very Own Jurassic Park
- Technology Google Bounty Program To Pay $1 Million To Find Bugs On Pixel Devices
- Education Why World Children's Day Is Celebrated On November 20?
Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Teaser Offers A Glimpse Of Jayalalithaa's Wardrobe
Kangana Ranaut finally shared the teaser and poster of her much-anticipated upcoming film, Thalaivi. The film is a biopic on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The teaser of the film gave a glimpse of the journey of the former CM - from a film actress to politician. The poster has got mixed reviews regarding the look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. However, from a fashion perspective, we feel the film would be interesting. The teaser offered a stark contrast in terms of outfits and we have decoded the outfits for you.
So, in the beginning, Kangana Ranaut is seen dancing on the sets of the film. She is seen portraying the role of a young and vivacious Jayalalithaa. Dressed in a tight sleeveless top and red, black, and white plaid pants, Kangana's look is reminiscent of the 60s era. Apart from her attire, the red scarf and the two pigtails with a white ribbon tied adds to the aspiring-actress look.
View this post on Instagram
The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020. . . . . . @team_kangana_ranaut @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh @brindaprasad @karmamediaent @tseries.official @vibrimedia
A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on
The second look had Kangana Ranaut standing on the stadium and addressing a group of people. Here she is seen in a bottle green sari paired with a matching coat. Her makeup is minimally done and her look is completed with a signature middle-parted bun that Jayalalithaa used to sport. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa? What do you feel about the outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.