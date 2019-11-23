Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Teaser Offers A Glimpse Of Jayalalithaa's Wardrobe

ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut finally shared the teaser and poster of her much-anticipated upcoming film, Thalaivi. The film is a biopic on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The teaser of the film gave a glimpse of the journey of the former CM - from a film actress to politician. The poster has got mixed reviews regarding the look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. However, from a fashion perspective, we feel the film would be interesting. The teaser offered a stark contrast in terms of outfits and we have decoded the outfits for you.

    So, in the beginning, Kangana Ranaut is seen dancing on the sets of the film. She is seen portraying the role of a young and vivacious Jayalalithaa. Dressed in a tight sleeveless top and red, black, and white plaid pants, Kangana's look is reminiscent of the 60s era. Apart from her attire, the red scarf and the two pigtails with a white ribbon tied adds to the aspiring-actress look.

    The second look had Kangana Ranaut standing on the stadium and addressing a group of people. Here she is seen in a bottle green sari paired with a matching coat. Her makeup is minimally done and her look is completed with a signature middle-parted bun that Jayalalithaa used to sport. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa? What do you feel about the outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
