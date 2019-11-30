Taapsee Pannu's Latest Dresses Prove That Her Fashion Game Is Unique And Awesome

ENGLISH

    Recently, Taapsee Pannu showed us that her fashion game is strong and very individualistic. She stylishly played with patterns, hues, and monotones as well. The Manmarziyaan actress beckoned us to up our fashion game with her eclectic ensembles. She was styled by Devki B. So, let's decode the three outfits, which she wore of late. Take a look.

    Taapsee Pannu's Patterned Outfit

    Taapsee Pannu wore an interesting outfit at IFFI Goa. It was a beautifully patterned number, which came from Evi Grintela "The Shirt Dress". Her Evanthia Shirt Dress was collared and multi-hued. It was splashed in the shades of red, green, black, and sky blue. Her attire was highlighted by myriad intricate patterns that we so loved. It was a gorgeous floor-length ensemble and Taapsee teamed it with minimal jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and complementing pink eye shadow. The middle-parted spiky ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Taapsee Pannu's Colourful Dress

    Taapsee Pannu gave us a summer-perfect goal in winters and beckoned us to travel somewhere tropical. The actress wore a beautiful belted sleeveless Colors Of Life dress from Euphoria Resort Wear 2020 collection of the brand, The Loom Art. She wore it for the IFFI 2019 and her dress was splashed in the shades of light pink, rust red, peach, purple, and orange. Taapsee teamed her dress with brown flats. The makeup was natural and marked by light pink lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Taapsee Pannu's Earthy Attire

    The Badla actress kept her dress game strong with a rust red striped dress by Tahweave. It was a stunning flared number with a soft fabric bodice and flared skirt. Her ensemble was textured and she teamed it with a short denim jacket and black sturdy and studded boots. Her attire seemed perfect for weekend brunch outings. It was a laidback and soothing number. Taapsee Pannu upped her look with subtle orange lip shade and matching eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Which dress of Taapsee Pannu's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits (All Pictures): Devki.B's Instagram

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
