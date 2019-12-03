Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: Five Times The Actress Slayed It In Her Gorgeous Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 3 December 1979, Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma is quite discerning when it comes to her movies and fashion. Apart from being the national awardee, the actress has also impressed us with her distinctive fashion sense, especially when it comes to saris. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that Konkana has an amazing collection of saris and her gorgeous sari looks are definitely worth-admiring. Styled pretty regulary by Who Wore What When, Konkona is the sari-connoisseur we all need.

As the brilliant actress and the sari queen rings in her birthday today, let us take a close look at some of her best sari looks.

Konkona Sen Sharma In A Grey Sari Konkona Sen Sharma donned a pretty grey sari at the Busan film festival for the promotion of her upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Her sophisticated sari featured sharp stripes and she draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The actress teamed her sari with a contrasting half-sleeved dolly kitty high-neck pink silk blouse. Konkona's sari came from Rishta by Arjun Saluja and she looked a class apart in it. She accessorised her look with crystal-detailed metallic choker neckpiece from Tribe Amrapali. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Konkona Sen Sharma In A Silver Metallic Sari Konkana Sen Sharma looked elegant in a plain understated silver metallic sari, which came from Anavila. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved complementing blouse. The Wake Up Sid actress accessorised her look with a pair of stone-detailed earrings. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Konkona Sen Sharma In An Ivory Printed Sari Konkona Sen Sharma wore an ivory jamdani sari, which came from Anavila and looked pretty. Her sari featured beautiful garden prints. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved round-neckline plain black blouse. She accessorised her look with a heavy chain neckpiece. Konkona left her mid-parted shoulder-length tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Konkona Sen Sharma In A Black Checkered Sari Konkona Sen Sharma wowed us with her black sari, which was accentuated by white checkered patterns. Her sari featured golden-hued border and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The Talvar actress teamed it with a half-sleeved plain matching blouse, which was enhanced by golden finishing line. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, necklace, and bracelet. Konkona created a beautiful half updo from her mid-parted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Konkona Sen Sharma In A Red Sari Konkona Sen Sharma donned a plain red sari and looked absolutely gorgeous. The pallu of her sari featured broad embellished border and she draped it in a nivi style. A Death In The Gunj actress paired it with a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain and a pair of ethnic jhumkis. Konkona let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by heavy mascara, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Konkona Sen Sharma amazingly slayed in all gorgeous saris. What do you think about her sari looks? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy birthday Konkona Sen Sharma!

Pic Credits: Konkona Sen Sharma