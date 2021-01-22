Just In
Airport Fashion: Zareen Khan And Amyra Dastur Make Heads Turn In Their Stylish Outfits, Pick Your Favourite!
With celebrities travelling often for their shoots and meetings, we are constantly getting airport fashion inspiration from them. The actresses, who recently shelled out major goals and made heads turn in their stylish outfits, were Zareen Khan and Amyra Dastur. While Zareen made a powerful statement in her grey pantsuit, Amyra, on the other hand, slayed it in a top and capri. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose airport look was better.
Zareen Khan In A Grey Pantsuit
Zareen Khan exuded boss lady vibes in her stylish grey pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and distressed jeans. Her blazer was accentuated by black star prints and she layered it with a round-collar plain black tee. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes that had grey-hued accents. Black sunglasses, pink lip shade, and black handbag, upped her look. Zareen let loose her side-parted curly tresses and looked stunning.
Amyra Dastur In A Top And Capri
Amyra Dastur sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline lightest pink shade top that featured sharp pleats on the bodice. She teamed her top with a high-waist light-blue ripped denim capri and completed her look with a pair of pink sports shoes. The actress notched up her look with a pendant neck piece, few rings, and white handbag. Amyra let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade.
So, whose airport look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.