International Yoga Day: Sonakshi Sinha's Weight Loss With Bikram Yoga

Sonakshi Sinha, the actress who rose to fame after starring in the film Dabangg, was criticized for her overweight body since she came into the spotlight. This woman did not have a size zero figure when she entered the film industry, neither does she intend to get one in the future.

But she maintained her toned body and lost the extra flab. In this article, we will be writing about Sonakshi Sinha's diet and fitness tips.

The actress started having health issues when she started weighing about 90 kg and loved gorging on fast food. She revealed that Salman Khan was the one who motivated her to lose weight.

So by working out regularly and following a strict diet plan, she lost oodles of weight and brought it down to 60 kg.

Sonakshi trains under Yasmin Karachiwala and the result is a thinner and voluptuous body.

Sonakshi Sinha Weight Loss Diet Chart

The Bollywood actress is a big foodie and instead of avoiding eating all her favourite foods, she eats them in moderate quantities.

The gorgeous beauty eats small meals every 2-3 hours to keep her metabolism rate up all day.

The small well-balanced meals comprise a low-carb, high-protein diet to support her intensive daily workout. Under the guidance of her fitness trainer, she was advised to keep herself hydrated all the time and avoid eating carbohydrates after 6 pm.

Sonakshi Sinha's diet is simple and packed with whole wheat grains, vegetables, fresh fruits, and pulses for breakfast and lunch. Her favourite beverage is green tea which she consumes twice to thrice a day. Green tea is a rich source of antioxidants and aids in suppressing appetite.

For dinner she has fish, egg whites, or chicken paired with mixed vegetable curry. These foods provide energy which are great as a post-workout meal to compliment her intense training sessions.

Also, these foods are an excellent source of lean protein, and loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Early Morning: She wakes up early in the morning and does weight loss training for at least an hour for 3 days a week. The remaining 2 days, she practices yoga.

Breakfast: Breakfast would comprise of cereals with milk or whole wheat toast. Some days she munches on corn that would fill up her stomach because it contains fibre.

Mid-morning Snack: Sonakshi drinks green tea and munches on dry fruits which are great for losing weight and also work as a beauty enhancer.

Lunch: At lunch, her meal consists of home-made chapati and vegetable curry. She also has a bowl of fresh vegetable salad to munch on which also aids in weight loss.

Evening Snack: Sonakshi mostly prefers eating a small bowl of fruits and sometimes she sips on green tea.

Dinner: Her dinner meal comprises of brown rice, dal, vegetable curry, vegetable salad, fish, or chicken. She completes her dinner 3 to 4 hours before going to sleep for digesting the food easily.

This diet plan of hers makes her feel full and satisfied throughout the day. Also, apart from a healthy diet plan, she works out regularly to help to melt the fat.

Sonakshi Sinha Workout Training Plan

Since diet alone can't help you lose weight successfully, the plump actress incorporates a strict workout routine into her lifestyle to stay fit and healthy.

Sonakshi's training comprise cardio, heavy weight training, yoga, and spinning to improve her flexibility.

Her workout regimen consists of strength training along with cardio for three days and yoga exercises for the rest of the two days. She practices yoga like 'Bikram Yoga' which is a great way to stretch, relieve stress, detoxify, tone, and heal the body.

Doing this yoga will make you create long and lean muscle tone and also provide a fat-burning cardio workout. It will also make you crave less for junk food.

How Will Sonakshi Sinha's Weight Loss And Diet Secrets Help You?

The way she maintains her diet and workout plan is a balanced mix of energy, vigour, and determination. Keeping this in mind, losing weight for her was faster and quicker. She also puts on weight easily which is why she is careful of what she eats.

Depending on your body type, change your workout and diet plan. Cook your own food at home as you know what ingredients are going into it and avoid consuming sauces, toppings, etc.

Sleeping at the right time and having a good night's sleep for 7-8 hours will help your body to function properly and aid in weight loss. If you are sleep deprived, it might lead to weight gain.

