Your Lightweight And Breezy Summer Dresses (Under Rs. 8000) Sorted Ft. Sonakshi Sinha Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing in her two outfits, which she wore recently. The actress was styled by Sanam Ratansi and she gave us travel-perfect goals with her ensembles that came from since1988.in. She not only totally convinced us to take a break but also inspired us to invest in these outfits, which are a bit expensive but with little savings, we all can buy these lovely dresses. Lightweight and breezy, both her outfits were totally ideal for summer holidays or a vacation to a tropical land.

Sonakshi Sinha's Kaftan Maxi Dress

Crafted from moss crepe, this Mahe Maxi Set featured a soft surface and tough material, which makes it a comfortable wear on a warm day. Splashed in soothing minty blue and white hue, this Shibori kaftan dress of hers featured a plunging V-neckline with adjustable drawstrings. Asymmetrical and light, this dress is priced at Rs. 8,000. She accessorised her look with chic jewellery. The makeup was dewy and the fringe bun hairdo completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's Lime Dress

Made from breezy crepe, this lime-hued dress of Sonakshi Sinha is ideal for you. Accentuated by a plunging-neckline, knotted bodice, and side slits, this A-line soothing dress also features a functional side pocket. It was a stunning dress, perfect for parties and other light casual events, and this Sorrento Dress of hers is priced at Rs. 7,100. Sonakshi teamed her dress with a pair of white sandals that went well with her dress. The jewellery game was minimal and the makeup was sun-kissed. The impeccable flicks bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which dress of Sonakshi Sinha did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram