Your Travel Fashion Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha looked awesome in her outfits recently and if you are packing and planning to travel, her outfits are what you need. She was styled by Sacha Mendes on all the occasions and her photographs were taken at Tamil Table and by photographer, Vijit Gupta. She flaunted two dresses and a shirt and shorts for fashion inspiration. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.
Sonakshi Sinha's Black Dress
Sonakshi Sinha had our attention with a black dress that was half-sleeved and featured patterns in white tones. Her dress was round-necked, pleated and had a knotted detail. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The softly-curled long tresses rounded out her look.
Sonakshi Sinha's White Dress
Sonakshi Sinha looked fabulous in her dress that was half-sleeved and accentuated by breezy fabric. The dress was marked by a deep neckline and had a slit. With her dress, Sonakshi exuded soothing vibes and notched up her look with a gold neckpiece that went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by muted tones and she wore a pinkish eye shadow. The side-parted curled tresses completed her look.
Sonakshi Sinha's Shirt And Top Set
Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing as ever in her shirt and shorts. The shirt was collared and featured stripes in white tones. Her sleeves were flared and she paired her top with washed denim hot pants. The gold neckpieces spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The wavy voluminous tresses wrapped up her look.
So, which outfit of Sonakshi Sinha's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Vijit Gupta