Here Are The Best Foods For Every Type Of Mood

Does your boss or manager have different types of mood swings and you have no other choice but to deal with it? Well, not only your boss but many people like your husband, wife, girlfriend, or boyfriend can experience different mood swings and this can affect the relationship.

Don't let your mood affect your relationship! Today we will be writing about the best foods for every type of mood.

Food has a larger impact on your mood apart from helping the body to function properly. Eating your emotions is usually termed as a negative thing; however, choosing your foods depending on your mood can be of actual help.

Dietary changes bring about changes in the brain structure, which can lead to altered behaviour.

How Can Food Boost Your Mood?

Carbohydrates and mood is all about tryptophan. Tryptophan is a non-essential amino acid that enters the brain and more serotonin is synthesized in the brain and this helps in improving the mood.

Omega 3 fatty acids are known to affect the neurotransmitter pathways in the brain and this may help protect against depression.

Eating a good and balanced breakfast leads to improved mood by giving you a feeling of calmness.

Read on to know the foods for every type of mood.

1. Chocolate For Stress

Chocolate is one of the foods that can cure a grumpy mood or a stressed out mood. Experts say that dark chocolate helps in reducing the stress hormones that are swarming in your body. In fact, researchers have found that just eating 1.4 ounces of dark chocolate has the powerful ability to lower the stress hormones cortisol and catecholamines in the body, thus reducing your anxiety.

2. Spinach Salad For A Sluggish Mood

If you are unable to concentrate and can't keep your eyes open, skip the coffee and have a bowl of spinach salad instead. The folic acid or folate present in spinach helps your body to process and lower homocysteine levels. Because high levels of homocysteine are associated with damage to blood vessels and interferes with the flow of blood and nutrients to the brain. This impaired blood flow can make you feel sluggish and sleepy.

3. Green Tea For An Angry Mood

How does green tea lower the anger issues? Green tea consists of theanine, which calms your mind and enhances your focus and helps you maintain clear concentration. Apart from green tea, foods like asparagus, vitamin C-rich fruits and zinc-rich foods can be eaten as these have calming effects on the mind and body.

4. Apple And Peanut Butter For A Cranky Mood

Do you snap out for every little thing? Crankiness can be a sign that your body requires fuel. Crankiness can give you an irritable mood and to stop your cranky mood, having a combination of foods at each meal and snack will do the trick.

Combination foods contain a carbohydrate in combination with either some fat or protein foods and carbs are a quick source of energy that burn out. By incorporating fats and protein into your diet, it will slow down the digestion process. This will cause your sugar and energy levels to remain stable.

5. Whole-grain Cereal With Low-fat Milk For A Sad Mood

If you want to boost your mood up by lowering the sadness in you, start having whole grain cereals with milk. Feeling sad all the time can be due to a vitamin D deficiency in your diet. Vitamin D has many roles to play in the body, out of which is to help the production of serotonin. Serotonin is known as the feel-good hormone that helps to stabilize your mood and reduce the feelings of depression.

6. Fish For An Anxious Mood

If anxiety and worries are eating your head, head out and relish on fish dishes. Fishes like salmon, mackerel, and tuna contain omega 3 fatty acids that will help tame your anxiety. Research has also found that omega 3 fatty acids help reduce anger and irritability. Omega 3 fatty acids also help in dealing with other health issues as well like depression to asthma, everything.

7. Egg Sandwich For PMS-induced Mood

Are you in a PMS mood? Consider making an egg salad sandwich. It is normal for every woman to start craving for carbohydrates before your periods. As carbohydrates help the body boost its serotonin levels which in turn helps in improving and enhancing your mood. However, avoid high-fat and high-sugar carbohydrates like cakes, chips, and doughnuts which can leave your mood feeling grumpy. Have whole grain bread, eggs, and bananas which will enhance the release of tryptophan.

Additional tip: Cut down the mayonnaise and instead have low-fat, plain Greek yogurt.

Now you can choose the foods you need to alter your mood and see the difference.

