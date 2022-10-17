Just In
- 26 min ago Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
- 56 min ago Living Alone? 5 Home Decor Ideas To Spruce Up Your Bachelor Pad
- 1 hr ago Dhanteras 2022: Why Is Yamadeepdaan Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day
- 2 hrs ago DENV-2, A Deadly Dengue Variant: Symptoms, Risks And Treatment
Don't Miss
- News Watch Mohammed Shami's match-winning last over against Australia
- Movies Ajay Devgn Reacts To Working In A Remake, Says Drishyam 2 'Is A Fresh Film'
- Automobiles TVS Raider 125 To Get Major Update - Launch On October 19
- Sports Qatar to host next AFC Asian Cup, tournament may be pushed to 2024; India short-listed for 2027 edition
- Technology Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Offers on Flagship Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss
- Travel A View From South Africa's Highest Cable Car
- Education CAT 2022 Admit Card; Know CAT Exam Date, How & Where To Download Hall Ticket
- Finance PM Expresses Concern, On High Import Bill For Edible Oil, Fertliser
Sonakshi Sinha's Co-Ord Set Fashion Is A Mix Of Casual And Formal! Top 6 Looks
She is talented, beautiful, and a fashion icon who likes to keep it chic with style trends. Sonakshi's on and off-duty looks are proof of that. Now, speaking of trends, modern co-ord sets are turning out to be a preferred choice for many for their versatile and one-of-a-kind outlook. Sonakshi too has been flaunting some trendy co-ord sets that are a perfect choice for a casual, formal or semi-formal (even ethnic) attire!
Image: Instagram
Co-ord sets are matching outfits that could include a top-pants or top-skirt combo. These are usually colour or print coordinated which allows you to save time to match outfits!
We got you sorted if you want to try the co-ord sets style as your chic casual wear. Presenting to you Sonakshi Sinha's top 6 looks wherein she flaunted some inspiration-worthy co-ord sets:
Pretty in Plain
Image: Instagram
Yellow is a bold hue to pull off but trust Sonakshi to nail it like a true diva. She chose a lovely yellow co-ord pantsuit set that comprised a plain bralette top, flared pants, and a matching blazer.
Sonakshi accentuated this plain co-ord set with minimal accessories that included s statement ring. Her makeup was dewy and her hairdo was kept interesting with open waves!
The Classic 80s Look
Image: Instagram
Sonakshi brought in the classic 80s style back by opting for a plain purple co-ord set. Her hip outfit comprised a white crop top, purple flared trousers, and a matching custom-tailored jacket.
The double XL movie actress completed her chic look with glossy makeup and white hoop earrings as a chosen accessory!
Colourful Abstract Print
Image: Instagram
Sona looked super chic in a printed co-ord set including a crop top and twisted, high-low skirt. The print on her ensemble featured a lovely artistic design that looked artistic and fun!
Ms. Sinha allowed the casual look to appear interesting and stylish with a couple of beads bracelets and a statement watch!
Artsy Graphic Print
Image: Instagram
The pretty actress flaunted a printed co-ord set that had artsy graphic print all over. The crop top, fitted pants, and jacket had the face line art pattern over it. Sonakshi kept the busy attire interesting with statement earrings and matching black heels!
Modern Sharara Set
Image: Instagram
Sonakshi looked lovely in a yellow-green modern sharara set that comprised a crop top, sharara pants, and a cape jacket. Such outfits can make a perfect choice for casual, fusion wear. She matched the flowy ensemble with minimal makeup, a wavy hairdo, and blue strappy heels!
Sequin Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Dresses that feature shimmer and sequin work are a perfect option for casual, festive wear. Sonakshi's green sequin work co-ord set is an apt inspiration for Indo-western dressing. Her green co-ord set comprised a crop top, layered skirt, and heavy sequin work jacket.
Sonakshi accentuated the casual, fusion look with matching statement earrings and a few curated rings!
- bollywood wardrobeSonakshi Sinha Looks Awesome In Her Olive-Green Outfit For The Big Picture Finale
- bollywood wardrobeYour Lightweight And Breezy Summer Dresses (Under Rs. 8000) Sorted Ft. Sonakshi Sinha
- bollywood wardrobeYour Stylish Semi-Formal Fashion Goals Ft. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Sonakshi Sinha
- bollywood wardrobeBhuj Promotions: Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Strong Case For Party Wear Fashion With Her 5 Outfits
- art cultureSonakshi Sinha Launches House of Creativity To Promote Emerging Indian Artists
- art cultureKatrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Sonakshi Sinha, Liam Neeson, Sting In VaxIndia Concert
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 3 Times The Actress Pulled Off The Pantsuit Look Like A Boss Lady
- bollywood wardrobeSonakshi Sinha's Olive Green Tiered Skirt Set Would Make The Prettiest And Stylish Wedding Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeBirthday Special: Your Travel Fashion Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Sonakshi Sinha
- bollywood wardrobeTara Sutaria, Sonam Kapoor, And Other Divas Leave Us Speechless In This Designer’s Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeSanjana Sanghi, Mithila Palkar, And Sonakshi Sinha Wow Us With Their Modern Ethnic Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeElf On The Shelf Challenge: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit And Others Stun In Pretty Outfits For Fun Meme Fest