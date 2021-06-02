Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 3 Times The Actress Pulled Off The Pantsuit Look Like A Boss Lady Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2 June 1987, Sonakshi Sinha is among the few actresses in the Bollywood industry, whose style evolution has totally left us speechless. The actress loves to experiment with her style and flaunt different fashionable avatars. From sarees to body-hugging dresses to pant suits, we have seen her acing different types of outfits gracefully and stylishly. However, her pantsuit look is what that makes her stand out completely. The way she pulls them off with confidence, style, and sophistication, she truly inspire us. So, as Sonakshi celebrates her birthday today, take a look at her three boss lady looks in different pantsuits.

Sonakshi Sinha In A Black Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha sported a black pant suit and looked super stunning. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline single-breasted black blazer and high-waist flared pants. The black leather statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dabangg 3 actress completed her look with black shiny shoes and upped her look with black choker. She let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and pink lip shade.

Sonakshi Sinha In A White Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha exuded peace and cheerful vibes in her white pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front knee-length long blazer and high-waist wide leg white pants. She layered her blazer with a strapless black corset top and completed her look with pointed heels. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress accessorised her look with silver-toned chain neck pieces and rings. Sonakshi let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Sonakshi Sinha In An Orange Pantsuit

Sonaksi Sinha gave formal fashion goals in her orange pantsuit, that consisted of a cuff-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and matching pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, she layered her blazer with nude-coloured bralette and notched up her look with hoop earrings. Sonakshi let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and elevated her look with filled brows, pink metallic eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these pantsuits of Sonakshi Sinha? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha!

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram