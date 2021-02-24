Sonakshi Sinha's Olive Green Tiered Skirt Set Would Make The Prettiest And Stylish Wedding Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The way Bollywood actress Sonakhi Sinha's fashion and style has evolved in the past few years, it's really commendable. Whatever outfit she dons, be it ethnic or western, she not just pulls them off gracefully but also adds stylish twist to it, which ups the fashion quotient. Continuing the same, recently, the actress sported a lovely olive-green hued tiered skirt set and shelled out major wedding goals in it. She looked extremely beautiful and we just couldn't take our eyes off her stunning fusion ensemble. So, let's take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, Sonakshi Sinha was decked up in a beautiful olive-green hued skirt set by Arpita Mehta and looked extremely pretty. Her skirt was accentuated by intricate pearl twig prints and multiple tiers. She teamed her easy-breezy georgette skirt with a sleeveless plunging-neckline heavy golden blouse that featured mirror work. What added style to her look was her matching heavy golden jacket, which she threw over her shoulder. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Bhuj actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker and bangle from Razwada.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Mission Mangal actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked super stunning.

We absolutely loved this skirt set and jacket of Sonakshi Sinha. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.