Bhuj Promotions: Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Strong Case For Party Wear Fashion With Her 5 Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You can always trust Sonakshi Sinha to inspire us with her fashion game. She always slays it in style and in a past couple of days, the actress has given us oodles of fashion goals with her outfits. Of late, she sported 5 unique and awesome outfits and beckoned us to update our wardrobe with fashionable wear. Styled by Mohit Rai on all occasions, the actress wore 5 different outfits in 5 different hues. We have decoded her outfits for you and you can pick your favourite number from the list. She was dressed to impress for the promotional rounds of Bhuj.

Sonakshi Sinha's White Textured Dress

The actress looked elegant in her white dress. She wore a Galatian bodycon white dress with faux patent leather diamond appliqué and her dress was hand-stitched with a pearl-neck detail. It was a sleeveless dress that was designed by Sameer Madan and she teamed her dress with a smart and structured trench coat from Never Fully Dressed. She paired her ensemble with white pumps that came from the label, Public Desire. The chic rings and earrings upped her style quotient. Her jewellery and accessories came from Jet Gems, Solasta, Ineze, and Joolry. The makeup was highlighted by soft pink tones and the middle-parted sleek copper tresses completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's Black Textured Dress

The Lootera actress exuded ultimate diva vibes with her dress that was also designed by Sameer Madan. So, she wore the designer's Timothy bodycon dress that was a fitted dress with power shoulders and hand-stitched black faux patent leather appliqué. She wore a pair of black pointed heels with her dress that went well with her number. As for her jewellery, she accessorised her look with emerald drop earrings from Jet Gems and her statement ring came from Solasta. The winged eye liner and pink lip shade notched up her look. The high ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha's Pink Ruched Dress

This time, Sonakshi Sinha looked absolutely stunning in her dress that came from the label Frow. She wore a Janice ruched mini from the label and it was a collared shirt number with a gathered detailing and wrinkled accents. She colour-blocked her attire with statement golden pumps from Public Desire. She also upped her look with chain-inspired neckpiece and stone-studded rings, which were absolutely eye-catching. Her jewellery was from Joolry and Jet Gems. The makeup was enhanced by pink and purple tones. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's Blue Striped Pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha looked really smart and gave us office-wear goals with her Two Point Two studio pantsuit that was collared with a knotted belt. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. She paired her ensemble with Adidas Originals sports shoes that added to the sporty touch. The diva accessorised her look with chic jewellery and the makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and smokey kohl. The long copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha's Golden Metallic Separates

Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing and stylish in her golden separates that was designed by Nikita Karizma and House Of CB. She wore a crystallized bralet from Nikita Karizma and the skirt was gathered with a slit and came from House of CB. Her strappy sandals came from the label, Public Desire and the dazzling rings came from Ineze, Joolry, and Solasta. The makeup was marked by subtle kohl and pink lip shade. The long tresses completed her avatar.

So, which attire and look of Sonakshi Sinha did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR