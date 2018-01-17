12 Healthy Facts About Sweet Potatoes You Should Know

Is a sweet potato fattening? Are sweet potatoes really good for you? All these questions might be coming to your mind when you think of buying sweet potatoes, isn't it?

Sweet potatoes have more powerful nutritional benefits and contain a good load of fibre and vitamin A. They are versatile and can be used in place of more fattening foods to make your meals lower in calories.

Sweet potato is an underground tuber, which is rich in an antioxidant called beta-carotene that is particularly vitamin A. They are also a very good source of manganese, copper, vitamin B6, and vitamin C.

They are also a good source of potassium, niacin, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, dietary fibre and phosphorous.

Sweet potatoes taste good in all types of dishes, including desserts. They will tweak your taste buds with some extra flavour. So, read on to know more about the healthy facts on sweet potatoes.

1. Anti-inflammatory Properties

Sweet potatoes contain anti-inflammatory properties like anthocyanin and other colour-related pigments. These anti-inflammatory properties play a key role in reducing the unwanted inflammation in the body.

2. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels Though sweet potatoes contain starch, it gets converted into simple sugars in the digestive tract after you consume. In this way, it doesn't harm your body. People with diabetes can have sweet potatoes that will help to reduce and regulate their blood sugar levels. 3. High In Antioxidants Antioxidants in sweet potatoes help to protect against diabetes, cancer and other heart-related diseases. It contains beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that can help promote healthy vision, improve respiratory health and can even protect your skin. 4. Boosts Brain Function Researchers have found out that eating sweet potatoes could help boost brain function. It is also known to improve memory due to the nutrients and antioxidants present in it. So, if you are having difficulty in remembering things, consume sweet potatoes more often. 5. Enhances Immunity Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A, which is about 438 percent of the daily vitamin A requirement. This vitamin A plays a major role in many aspects of health, but it especially strengthens your immunity and guards you from unwanted free radicals. 6. Promotes Vision Health Vitamin A found in sweet potatoes is also known to maintain a healthy vision. A deficiency in this vitamin can result in symptoms like dry eyes, night blindness and total vision loss in severe cases. Start including sweet potatoes into your diet to get most of the benefits. 7. Aids In Weight Loss If you are struggling to lose that extra fat from your belly, incorporating sweet potatoes in your diet will help you out. They aid weight loss because they are nutrient-dense and are loaded with fibre to keep your stomach full. Fibre promotes satiety and cuts cravings to aid in weight loss. 8. Treats Bronchitis Sweet potatoes are capable of warming up the body, possibly due to the sweetness and other nutrients that impact body temperature. This warming property is beneficial for people suffering with bronchitis and also congestion. The concentration of vitamin C and iron helps to cure bronchitis. 9. Helps Reduce Arthritis Pain Vitamin B complex, zinc, magnesium, and beta-carotene make sweet potatoes highly important for managing arthritis. When you boil sweet potatoes, use the boiled water externally on the joints to ease the associated pain of arthritis. 10. Treats Cancer A pigment responsible for the colour of sweet potatoes and beta-carotene has the ability to treat cancer. Vitamin C and beta-carotene contained in sweet potatoes are very beneficial in curing various types of cancers like colon, prostate, kidney, etc. 11. Treats Stomach Ulcers Sweet potatoes contain B-complex vitamins, vitamin C, potassium and calcium which are all effective in curing stomach ulcers. Moreover, the fibre in sweet potatoes prevents constipation, thereby reducing the chances of ulcers. 12. Good Source Of Potassium Potassium is one of the important electrolytes that helps regulate heartbeat. Potassium found in sweet potatoes performs many essential functions, some of which include relaxing muscle contractions and reducing swelling.

