Hina Khan Exudes Style And Confidence As She Flaunts Her Bold Avatar In Shimmery Black Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-mainstream actress, Hina Khan is one of the strongest, boldest, and most powerful women we have in the industry. The way she speaks with so much confidence and takes a stand for herself and other women, she is really a true inspiration for all of us. It's not just her words but also her fashion sense that shows her courage and conviction. There's a phrase called 'actions speak louder than words' and it really suits on Hina as it's all her work and the way she presents herself, speaks a lot about her strong personality.

Talking about her powerful personality, well, recently Hina Khan was honoured with the Times Power Woman Award by Times Of India. To accept the award and thank them, she took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a shimmery black pantsuit, the Hacked actress flaunted her bold avatar and looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan sported a faded black shimmery pantsuit, which came from Ranbir Mukherjee's label. Her sequin suit consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline bold crop top and high-waist matching pants. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she topped off her ensemble with a matching mid-length blazer in style. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of pointed heels from Dech Barrouci's label. She accessorised her look with triangular-shaped gold-toned geometric earrings from Minerali Store and rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

Her make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy cherry lip shade spruced up her look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining sleek highlighted tresses loose.

So, what do you think about this pantsuit look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram