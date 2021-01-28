Just In
- 1 hr ago Natural Ways To Tighten Loose Skin After Pregnancy
-
- 2 hrs ago Aditi Rao Hydari, Jasmin Bhasin, And Other Divas Have Outfit Ideas If You Are Thinking Of Mall-Outing
- 3 hrs ago On Shruti Haasan’s Birthday, Her Elegant As Well As Stunning Saree Looks From Instagram One Must Check Out!
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 28 January 2021
Don't Miss
- Movies Move On From Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal, As Actor's Niece Anjini Dhawan Grabs Eyeballs With Her Sassy Looks
- Finance RIL Shares Climb 1.5% After 10% Fall In The Last 3 Sessions
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M02: India Launch Date, Expected Price And More
- News Violence on Republic Day is unfortunate but will not end farmers' stir: Arvind Kejriwal
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid wait for Mbappe signal as PSG star asks for time to decide future
- Automobiles 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.95 Lakh
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-3, Check Region-wise Links
- Travel February 2021: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Hina Khan Exudes Style And Confidence As She Flaunts Her Bold Avatar In Shimmery Black Pantsuit
TV-turned-mainstream actress, Hina Khan is one of the strongest, boldest, and most powerful women we have in the industry. The way she speaks with so much confidence and takes a stand for herself and other women, she is really a true inspiration for all of us. It's not just her words but also her fashion sense that shows her courage and conviction. There's a phrase called 'actions speak louder than words' and it really suits on Hina as it's all her work and the way she presents herself, speaks a lot about her strong personality.
Talking about her powerful personality, well, recently Hina Khan was honoured with the Times Power Woman Award by Times Of India. To accept the award and thank them, she took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a shimmery black pantsuit, the Hacked actress flaunted her bold avatar and looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Hina Khan sported a faded black shimmery pantsuit, which came from Ranbir Mukherjee's label. Her sequin suit consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline bold crop top and high-waist matching pants. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she topped off her ensemble with a matching mid-length blazer in style. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of pointed heels from Dech Barrouci's label. She accessorised her look with triangular-shaped gold-toned geometric earrings from Minerali Store and rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.
Her make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy cherry lip shade spruced up her look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining sleek highlighted tresses loose.
So, what do you think about this pantsuit look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram