Bedard Music Video: Hina Khan Carries The Golden Dress With A Shiny Black Corset Belt And Gives Style Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan has been constantly making headlines these days for her stunning looks in the music videos- Patthar Wargi and Bedard. Her stylist Sayali Vidya has continuously been sharing the actress' different fashionable avatars from the songs and we can say her outfit picks for both the songs are spectacular and worth-admiring. Recently again, Sayali took to her Instagram feed to share Hina's glamorous look from the song Bedard. In the pictures, she was seen carrying a gorgeous golden dress with a shimmering black belt and looking a class apart. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for style goals.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck plain golden dress, which came from The House Of Exotique. Her simple mini dress featured puffed shoulders that added to the fashion quotient. She teamed her dress with a black sheer broad corset belt. Her belt featured shimmer-detailing and checked patterns. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned fancy western earrings and ring, which came from the label Antarez. The pastel pink nail paint upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of illuminating foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress let loose her side-parted sleek wet tresses and looked stunning.

Pic Credits: Sayali Vidya's Instagram