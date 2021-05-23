Patthar Wargi Music Video: Hina Khan Shows Us How To Effortlessly Ace The Party Look With Her Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Hina Khan has been giving us oodles of statement fashion moments. The Hacked actress wore a number of outfits in the music video of Patthar Wargi and this one was totally a party-worthy outfit. Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina Khan showed us how effortlessly she aced the party look with her attire. We have decoded this ensemble and look of hers for some stunning fashion inspiration.

So, Hina was dressed to impress in an all-black number that consisted of a one-shouldered top and leather jeggings. Her top was accentuated by intricate embellishments and glittering sequin tones and the jegging were enhanced by metallic matte finish. Her attire came from the label, Crowned. She paired her outfit with strappy black sandals, which went well with her outfit.

Hina Khan's jewellery game was also minimal and basic. She wore light accessories to spruce up her style quotient. The actress sported chic earrings, which came from the label, Soni Sapphire. She also wore a sleek gold-toned bracelet and carried a golden-hued purse with her. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle smokey kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look. Hina Khan looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Picture Source: Instagram