Hina Khan’s Peach Dress, Yellow Gown, And Pearl Lehenga Are Perfect For Your Summer Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hey girls! The way the temperature is rising day by day, it's time you really need to upgrade your wardrobe with summer-perfect outfits. From easy breezy fabrics to soothing hues, the season is all about keeping yourself comfy all day, keeping style and chic factor in mind. To inspire you fashionably for different occasions during this season, we have come up with three latest outfits of Hina Khan that you would love to add to your closet. So, here we have her peach dress, yellow gown, and pearl-hued lehenga decoded for you. Take a look.

Hina Khan In A Peach Dress

Hina Khan gave major party fashion goals for Summer in her sleeveless plunging-neckline peach dress, which came from the label World Of Asra. Her dress was accentuated by intricate prints and multiple frilled layers. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Patthar Wargi song actress teamed her dress with a pair of flip-flops from Fyor India. She let loose her side-parted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Hina Khan In A Yellow Gown

Hina Khan was dressed to slay in a strappy bright yellow georgette gown, which came from the label Pin Up. Her pretty gown was hand-pleated and featured puffed loose sleeves that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from Soni Sapphire. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a messy top knot and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, shiny eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude pink lip shade. Hina's bright yellow gown makes for a perfect beach vacation number.

Hina Khan In A Pearl-Hued Lehenga

Hina Khan sported a pearl-hued lehenga, which came from Kalki Fashion and gave major goals for wedding festivities. The upper half part of her flared lehenga was accentuated by intricate and heavy green-hued leaf prints. She teamed her pretty lehenga with a sleeveless V-neck bustier that was embellished in intricate multi-hued floral artwork. The actress draped a sheer dupatta with embroidered border and completed her look with heels. She notched up her look with a heavy gold-toned choker and bangle by Rahul Luthra. Hina pulled back her poofy tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining curls open. Pointed thick brows, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and matte nude pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram