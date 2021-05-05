Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi And Others’ Pretty Palazzo Sets Could Be Your Festive Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The much-celebrated festival calls for lots of celebration, preparation of delectable dishes, and of course no one misses the chance to dress up in traditional outfits. As the auspicious festival is almost here, we took a look at the famous celebrities' festive wardrobe for some fashion inspiration and found many of them beckoning us to make our Eid special in palazzo sets. Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and other popular Indian Television stars not only flaunted their pretty palazzo sets but also gave us stay-at-home festive goals in their comfortable wear. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick an ideal piece for ourselves.

So, whose palazzo set did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram