Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi And Others’ Pretty Palazzo Sets Could Be Your Festive Look
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The much-celebrated festival calls for lots of celebration, preparation of delectable dishes, and of course no one misses the chance to dress up in traditional outfits. As the auspicious festival is almost here, we took a look at the famous celebrities' festive wardrobe for some fashion inspiration and found many of them beckoning us to make our Eid special in palazzo sets. Gauahar Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and other popular Indian Television stars not only flaunted their pretty palazzo sets but also gave us stay-at-home festive goals in their comfortable wear. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick an ideal piece for ourselves.
Gauahar Khan’s Blue Palazzo Set
Gauahar Khan sported a beautiful palazzo set, which came from the label Misri by Meghna Nayyar. The set consisted of a quarter-sleeved long sky-blue kurta that was accentuated by cream-hued wide border with floral accents on it. She teamed her kurta with off-white palazzo pants that featured curvy patterns. The actress draped a light yellowish beautiful dupatta that had blossoming blue and red floral prints and green leaves patterns. She completed her look with ivory mojris from Natty Feet by Manik Pandhi. Gauahar accessorised her look with silver-crystal studded gold-toned earrings and necklace. She tied her tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and coral-red lipstick.
Hina Khan’s White And Red Palazzo Set
Hina Khan opted for a dupatta-free palazzo set and it seemed to be the perfect festive outfit. The set consisted of a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline sheer white flared kurta, which was accentuated by intricate red prints. She teamed her kurta with wide white palazzo pants that was intricately embroidered from white thread. The actress completed her look with kolhapuris and upped her look with chandelier earrings. Hina pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a sleek bun and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, and pink lip tint.
Divyanka Tripathi’s Pink Palazzo Set
Divyanka Tripathi was dressed to impress in a pink palazzo set, which was accentuated by subtle tiny block patterns. It consisted of a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline baby-pink asymmetrical kurta and above ankle-length dark-pink palazzo pants. She completed her look with nude-hued sandals and notched up her look with pink earrings and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and light-pink lipstick. Divyanka let loose her poofy tresses and looked beautiful.
Karishma Tanna’s Earthy-Toned Palazzo Set
Karishma Tanna's earth-toned palazzo set, that came from Shilpkiriti by Tanvi was regal and absolutely worth-admiring. It consisted of a half-sleeved long slim-fit kurti and ankle-length flared palazzo pants and was accentuated by subtle white patterns. She completed her look with embellished golden juttis and accessorised her look with flower-shaped delicate earrings. Karishma left her side-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with filled brows, mascara, and pink lip shade.
So, whose palazzo set did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram