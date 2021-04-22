Ramadan 2021: Gauahar Khan’s Embroidered Blue Lucknowi Kurti Is All You Need To Ace Festive Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With the holy month of Ramadan ongoing, celebrities are all out there flaunting their festive-perfect gorgeous attires. Even amid the pandemic, they are not only celebrating the festivals with enthusiasm but also turning inspiration for their fans by keeping their festive spark alive as well. Gauahar Khan, who has constantly been making headlines for her ethnic looks during this Ramadan season. Recently too, the actress put up a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a blue embroidered Lucknowi kurti. Her outfit made for a perfect festive-wear. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the latest set of pictures, Gauahar Khan was seen decked up in a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline sheer blue Lucknowi kurti, which came from the label Needle Craft. Her pretty kurti was accentuated by intricately embroidered floral patterns from the same thread and featured side slits. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress teamed her kurti with ankle-length white bottoms that too was embroidered. She completed her look with a pair of matching lovely juttis, which featured red patterns. Gauahar accessorised her look with silver-toned heart-shaped beautiful studs.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the 14 Phere actress slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, softly kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, a tint of pink blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this look of Gauahar Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gauahar Khan's Instagram