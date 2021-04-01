Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi And Gauahar Khan Show Different Ways To Make Denim Stand Out! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Trends may come and go but our love for denims is forever. Isn't it? Whether it's jacket or jeans, denim piece is like a closet staple for us because it not only looks classy but also helps us in styling and sprucing up our OOTD look. Not just us but even our Bollywood celebrities have infinite love for denims. Recently, three stunning divas Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, and Gauahar Khan were spotted flaunting denim look in their own best way. They not just looked chic but also showed us different ways to rock denim and make it stand out. So, let us take a close look at their denim looks and decode it for fashion goals.

Anushka Sharma In Denim Baggy Pants

Lately, Anushka Sharma was spotted on the sets of a brand shoot, where she was seen sporting an oversized denim blue baggy pants. She teamed her oversized pants with a simple full-sleeved white tee and completed her look with matching white shoes. The new mom and actress upped her look with a wrist piece and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and white mask. Anushka pulled back her sleek tresses into a classic ponytail and looked simply best.

Sanjana Sanghi In Denim-on-Denim Attire

Sanjana Sanghi was dressed to slay in denims, which came from the label Mellow Drama. Her denim-on-denim look consisted of a cuff-sleeved buttoned-down denim shirt and above ankle-length capris. Her shirt and jeans both featured ripped-detailed denim patches, that added to fashion quotient. The budding fashionista completed her look with a pair of criss-cross detailed brown sandals and accessorised her look with a gold-toned wrist watch. Sanjana let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Gauahar Khan In Denim Shorts

Gauahar Khan was decked up in a half-sleeved round-collar white tee, which featured red-hued text prints. She teamed her tee with light blue denim shorts that had slight ripped-detailed border. The diva completed her look with a pair of white socks and stylish shoes in the shades of shiny silver and white. She notched up her look with studs, metallic bangles, and ring. Gauahar let loose her side-parted straight layered tresses and enhanced her look with a flawless base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade.

So, what do you think about this denim look of Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, and Gauahar Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.